TRACY, MO (KCTV) -- The oldest county fair west of the Mississippi river kicked off today. Despite the coronavirus, fair officials were still able to keep the historic Platte County Fair going.
Baseball season is back and so is fair season. However, just like the baseball season, it comes with a lot of changes.
For years, fair board member Laurie Lewis has walked around the historic Platte County fair but rarely has it felt like this.
“Normally our carnival would be wall to wall,” said Laurie Lewis. “That is our grandstand that would be normally packed with people to the point where there is not enough seats left.”
This year, the board decided to cancel the fair arena events, rides, and vendors, due to COVID-19.
“It’s a lot more lowkey than normal years. A lot more,” Lewis said.
They did leave one major event up and running, though: the youth animal shows and competitions. People got a chance to enjoy them and will continue to do so going into this weekend.
“We generally have a lot of people watching that around here this year, but we are really glad to be able to get out and have something for these kids,” Eric Bradley said.
For many, just being able to have the fair tradition go on for year 157 is a special moment. It’s definitely a year most will never forget.
