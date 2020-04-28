PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Platte County Health Department said their stay-at-home order will now end on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. instead of May 15.

According to the Platte County Health Department website, “the Board of Trustees accepted that as of April 28, 2020, there is an observed sustained reduction in positive COVID-19 cases in Platte County for at least 14 days; local hospitals report that they are currently able to treat all COVID-19 patients without reverting to crisis standards of care; Platte County has the capacity to test people who are showing symptoms for COVID-19 and the Platte County Health Department can maintain active COVID-19 case and contact isolation and monitoring with its full-time epidemiologist and nursing staff.”

Residents are still asked to not hold mass gatherings (ten or more people) no matter if they are scheduled.

Restaurants licensed by Platte County Health Department can offer dining-in services, but they are asked to abide by conditions.

Those conditions include:

Continue to follow social distancing requirements

Follow the terms of the April 27, 2020 Order from the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services where there must be proper spacing of at least six feet between tables, lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than ten people at a single table

Create a written safety plan meeting the guidelines established and published by the Platte County Health Department on the same day as this order and this plan shall be sent to the Platte County Health Department via email at reopenplan@plattehealth.com or other electronic means

Shall post a plan summary including measures from their plans for both employees and the public at or near the front door or front entrance way of their location for the purpose of providing notice to the public and their customers of said safety plan, subject to spot inspections by the Platte County Health Department.

If you would like to read the entire active order, click here.