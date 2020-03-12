KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Planet Comicon Kansas City will be postponed following the emergency order issued in the city on Thursday due to COVID-19.
The event was previously scheduled to take place next weekend from March 20-22.
It will now take place in late summer or early fall. An official date will be announced in the coming days.
Planet Comicon said in their statement: “Options for fans to credit forward current admission purchases to one of our future events, either our rescheduled fall convention or our spring 2021 convention, will be offered. Refunds of all professional photo ops are beginning today and will continue over the next several days. We appreciate your patience as we work through the details on these next steps.”
They said they will provide similar options to their exhibitors.
They said updates will be available on their website and on social media as they prepare to reschedule the show.
“Planet Comicon Kansas City, over the course of the past 21 years, has grown to become one of the nation's largest comic book and pop culture events,” they said. “We have welcomed tens of thousands of fans to our corner of the geek galaxy in our mission to elevate and celebrate all types of fandoms. We look forward to serving our community far into the future.”
