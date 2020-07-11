KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the Piper School District informed the public that one of their student athletes has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Facebook post from Athletics & Activities Director Doug Key said: "The athlete is doing fine and stopped coming to summer activities more than one week ago when symptoms first appeared. The team involved did not have crossover with any other activities and precautionary measures have been taken with athletes that were in direct contact with this student."
He said outdoor activities will go on as planned and that they will continue using "extreme precautions" for those held indoors.
He said, "If you have any questions or concerns please keep your Pirate student athlete at home and/or contact us with your concerns."
"I'd also like to commend our training staff and coaches who have been doing an excellent job keeping our athletes safe," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.