KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a picture from Hot Country Nights that's circulating on social media and it's raising some COVID-19 concerns.
This photo was taken last night at Hot Country Nights. It is a weekly event at Power & Light. In it, you can see very few masks in sight.
So, what are health officials saying about it and were any rules broken?
Well, masks are not required because it is an outdoor venue and isn’t subject to the city’s new extended mask order because of that. However, social distancing guidelines still apply and health officials are concerned events like that are unsafe.
A spokeswoman sent us a statement that said, in part:
“We have aggressively limited capacity in the outdoor plaza to well below 50%. As long as the pandemic continues, we will continue to comply with the City’s requirements and guidelines and proactively and persistently encourage guests to wear face coverings outdoors while not seated, eating or drinking, including through the use of signage, video reminders, live reminders and the offering of disposable masks for any guest who may not have one.”
The latest numbers show close to 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Kansas City. According to the health department, there has been a 115% increase among the 20- to 29-year-old age group in the last month.
“The reason that we extended the order is because COVID is going to be around there’s not going to be a vaccine next month,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “We want to make sure people are wearing masks and social distancing will be a part of the remainder of 2020.”
Although it is not in the mandate, health officials say it is important to wear masks anytime you’re in a crowded place even outdoors.
“People have to exercise individual judgment in this and if you’re walking, even if folks have been wearing mask at that event, it still would not have been safe because the social distancing just wasn’t there,” said Frank Thompson, Deputy Director of the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department
The video from opening night two weeks ago shows the layout for Hot Country Nights looks a lot different than in years past.
“Even to use the restroom or get another beer, you have to physically force your body in between other people to get out,” one Kansas Citian said. “So, that photo just looked like a typical night at Power & Light, not my Country Nights.”
Just like the mask mandate, reduced capacity and social distancing requirements continue for the rest of the year.
Some say we should get used to the new normal.
“For the sake of all mankind and what is good and righteous and worth living, protect yourself so you can protect others,” said Marshall Lewis.
The health department is responsible for enforcing mask mandates. So far, they have received hundreds of complaints.
If you see a potential violation, health officials say you should call 311 or email environmental.health@kcmo.org and they will follow up with that business owner.
