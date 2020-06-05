KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Someone who went to a protest in downtown Lawrence on Sunday evening has now tested positive for COVID-19 and others who attended are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health was notified about the positive result on Friday after the sample was collected on Thursday.
The patient said he was not wearing a mask while he was at the protest.
“Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they become sick as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan.
“For people who do go into public spaces right now, we advise them to follow social distancing best practices of wearing a mask and trying to stand six feet away from others,” the health department said.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
The symptoms include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; or diarrhea.
Anyone without a primary care provider can call the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Coronavirus Hotline 785-856-4343.
