KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department says they received a medical request from KCI on Sunday afternoon.
The department said the request came from an inbound flight that was headed to the airport. They said passengers on a flight into KC were concerned about a female passenger who was wearing a mask.
Out of an abundance of caution, the crew on the flight then called in a medical request to KCI who then contacted the Health Department and EMS as part of their protocol.
"We are assessing the situation in cooperation with the airport, airline, and EMS," the health department had said. "The airport and EMS are following procedures and protocols recently agreed upon."
The passenger was assessed by EMS and it was determined that she did not express the symptoms of COVID-19. It was also determined that there is no need to follow up with other passengers or crew at this time, according to the health department.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.