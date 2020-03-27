JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are 670 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The updated number came down from DHSS on Friday afternoon.

There has been a total of nine deaths in the state so far. There have been no new deaths in the KC metro area outside of the one person who died in Jackson County days ago.

According to the KCMO Health Department, there is a total of 77 cases in the city. 46 are women and 31 are men. There are also 54 cases in Jackson County, 19 in Clay County, and four in Platte County.

The majority of the cases are in St. Louis County, which has 247 according to the DHSS. There are 72 cases in St. Louis City.

On Thursday night, there was a total of 502 cases in Missouri

On the other side of the state line, there are 202 cases in Kansas.