KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As stores in our area start to reopen, the importance of wearing masks to limit the spread will become more and more important but it’s not easy for everyone to jump on board with covering their face.
Jordan Williams is the owner of Keefe Cravat, a Kansas City menswear company that is known for their handmade bowties. But lately, those haven’t been their top seller.
Williams said that this is normally the peak season for weddings and that everyone would typically be gearing up for proms and such. “So, when it got canceled, it was kind of like, ‘Woah, what are we going to do here?’” Williams said.
After a number of requests, Williams switched gears to making face masks.
He’s quickly learned, though, that his new product is the source of much concern in the African American community.
“My client, who is actually my mentor, he was concerned about the possibility of being profiled for wearing a mask,” Williams said.
It’s a concern that Jamila Jefferson, UMKC’s Interim Director of Black Studies, said is very real as more businesses are requiring people to wear masks.
“Everyone is being encouraged to wear them in public to halt the spread of COVID-19,” Jefferson said. “However, for African Americans, this idea of covering in public seems dangerous.”
Earlier this month, two African American men said they were kicked out of an Illinois Walmart for wearing medical masks.
Police claimed the men were acting suspicious prior to entering the store and that the officer was confused when it came to the store's policy prohibiting masks.
“So, as masking becomes an everyday thing, it’s concerning for African Americans who may be targeted as thieves or robbers rather than just normal human beings who are hoping not to catch the virus,” Jefferson said.
KCTV5 News asked the Kansas City Police Department whether they’ve seen more complaints about threats attached to wearing masks. They said they haven’t.
Their protocols surrounding threats haven’t changed. The department said, “Threats are based on individuals’ actions alone, not race or apparel.”
Jefferson said despite possible racial profiling, African Americans should follow the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks.
As for Williams, he continues to make masks in the hope the unique styles may help,
“The face masks are identifiable, depending on your style and your sense of taste,” he said. “But, you know, who is to say the person that’s [responding to it] identifies it in that way.”
