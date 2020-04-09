LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – As of today, 16.6 million Americans out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. New job loss numbers show 6.6 million Americans filed claims last week.
In Missouri and Kansas, each state has more than 100,000 jobless claims over the last two weeks. Missouri had about 82,000 last week. Kansas had just under 50,000.
The new numbers take the country to a point we haven't seen in more than a decade. It pushes us past the great recession of 2007-2009. Back then, it took 18 months for 15 million jobs to be lost. This happened in three weeks.
While some businesses send people home, other companies in our area are hiring.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers went to Lee’s Summit where one manufacturer is looking for more help.
They’re on the other side of the crisis; the essential businesses and workers who are adapting to new trends like eating at home.
The Polytainers plant makes plastic tubs for foods like sour cream, cottage cheese, and yogurt. They're still open because, as part of the food chain, they are an essential business. Right now, they're cranking out thousands of the tubs.
It's an important link in the food chain. “We're making products for food companies to fill with their food,” said Bill Oxley, who manages the Polytainers plant. “So, it goes to the shelves so we can buy it as consumers.”
As people eat more meals at home, they're buying more of the tubs that the plant molds and prints.
“We produce stuff you buy at the grocery store to make at home,” Oxley explained. “No one's eating out now.”
Some of the company's customers have doubled their orders and that means the plant is hiring.
“We need folks to keep our operations going and support our customers,” said HR Manager Glenn Watson.
Polytainers has around 20 open positions right now, covering shifts for workers taking leave for childcare and just to keep up with new orders.
“We're focused on permanent positions but we have demand for temporary folks out there also,” said Watson.
As they increase production, they're taking extra steps to monitor workers’ health, too. For example, they are checking everyone's temperature before their shift starts.
“People are scared outside and in here,” Oxley said. “As a management team, we're trying to ease their minds with what we know here.”
Oxley said they've already hired some workers who were laid off from other jobs. They hope to keep cranking out tubs as long as food companies and people need them.
“There are companies out there who can help you get through this,” Oxley said.
Polytainers pays between $15 and $30 dollars an hour depending on your level of skill. They have nearly 20 job openings.
