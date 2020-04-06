KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A patient at the Kansas City VA Medical Center died Sunday from complications brought on by the coronavirus, according to the hospital.
VA officials said the patient was in their 60s and had been admitted on April 1. The patient told doctors they had been exposed to the virus and were experiencing symptoms that had gone on for 10 days before going to the hospital.
The staff at the hospital said they tried to connect the veteran to their family virtually.
Staff also noted that records indicated the veteran had no prior interaction with the hospital before contracting the virus.
“We know this loss will be felt by our veteran patients as well as our staff,” Medical Center Director David Isaacks said. “We urge everyone to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable.”
The Department of Veterans Affairs has a special section for the latest information and resources for the COVID-19 pandemic available at VA.gov.
