LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the region, doctors have expressed their concern about the lack of testing kits.
One group in Lenexa, MAWD Pathology, has decided to do their part to address that issue.
On any given day, they are busy. “We take care of about a little over half of the pathology needs in Kansas City,” noted Dr. Sam Caughron.
However, lately the group has been focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognized that, through the hospital partners and the pathologists we have in those hospitals, that there was what we felt was an unmet need,” Caughron said.
That need is testing.
“What we saw is, in our hospitals, these patients who were being admitted, who were coming in for care, as well as the healthcare workers in the hospitals, needed a quicker turnaround time,” Caughron said.
In the past, KCTV5 News has done stories about people being frustrated about their testing results taking too long. Well, this group is offering same-day results. If you’re wondering how, the simple answer is that they have the manpower, resources, equipment, and expertise to do so.
“We are taking the approach that if we can get a diagnoses back as quickly as possible, we can save on the PPE that doesn’t need to be used on patients who don’t have a COVID-19 infection,” said Caughron
Several hospitals in the area have been utilizing MAWD’s testing services, including North Kansas City Hospital and Advent Health Kansas City facilities.
“At this point, we have capacity to handle the volume from the hospitals that we are working with,” Caughron stated.
The group has been getting requests from a number of other hospitals, which they feel confident they’ll be able to handle, too.
