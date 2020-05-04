KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As Missouri begins the process of re-opening, you may be surprised to learn concerts are on the list.

Who doesn’t love going to see your favorite artist or band play live? But is it too soon, and at this point, who’s playing?

A quick search of the marquees reveals some big names heading to Kansas City, but a closer look shows it’s not anytime soon.

That’s despite the fact Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s, “Show Me Strong Missouri,” plan includes live venues and concerts as long as social distancing is observed. KCTV5 News talked with people about whether concerts are near the top of their to do list.

“I think if they’re outdoors I would feel a lot more comfortable going outdoors because if you felt the need to separate and be back further like an outdoor concert you could,” Kansas City resident Gayle March said.

“I think packing 30,000 people or 15,000 people into a venue is like probably a little bit too early, but I don’t think we should be waiting until December either,” California resident Richard Foster said.

KCTV5 News checked concert calendars across the metro and found all recent shows have been canceled or rescheduled. The first concert scheduled for the Sprint Center isn’t until Halsey on July 1.

The venue says it’s working on a plan now to bring people back, but they won’t be opening their doors until it’s safe and customers feel secure.

And if you’re talking the city of Kansas City, Missouri, no one is going to concerts just yet anyway. Mayor Lucas‘ plan trumps Governor Parson’s and for people like Nathan Walker, that’s just fine.

“I really don’t understand how people think this is behind us already,” Kansas City resident Nathan Walker said.

Walker says concerts are last on the list, for now, it’s the health of his family that gets top billing.

“It’s just too soon, like exponential growth is going to get us,” Walker said.