KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- During a visit to the Kansas City metro area, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said that vaccinations are the biggest priority for his state concerning the battle against COVID-19.
Parson visited the metro to hold a ceremonial bill signing regarding police residency and reform.
He visits Kansas City the week local officials announced the return of a mandatory mask requirement for indoor facilities.
Parson said it's time to "get away" from the mandates and focus on the vaccine.
"The mask mandate that was in the news a year ago or more///it’s going right back to that political issue," Parson said. "We just need to get away from that and start talking about the vaccine."
The office of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the mask issue is not political and they are just following what the CDC and local health experts advised them to do.
Regarding masks in schools, Parson said it's up to the local leadership on that matter.
"To do the mask mandate in the schools, the schools will have to make that decision on the local level," Parson said. "We made that decision since day one and we will continue to do it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.