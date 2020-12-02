KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday evening a deal with a company that will assist the state's need for medical staffing and beds.
Parson announced the state agreed to a deal with a company named Vizient.
The partnership will bring 760 additional staff, which includes nurses, respiratory therapists and nurse assistants, to help address shortages across the state.
The plan is to keep this in place until winter is over.
It will be funded through CARES Act funding and will also add around 600 hospital beds for the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.