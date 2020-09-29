JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced Tuesday that the third annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be postponed.

The Parson Family Fall Festival was previously scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020.

On September 23, 2020, the Governor and the First Lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release, the First Lady is doing very well and is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Out of caution, she will remain at the Parson residence in Bolivar for the remainder of the week.

“We are extremely thankful that the First Lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Governor Parson said. “However, we feel that postponing the Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People's House very soon.”

The Governor and First Lady are tentatively planning to combine the Fall Festival with their Halloween event at the Governor's Mansion on Saturday, October 31.