Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks with a Missouri National Guardsman while touring the Cambridge Senior Living Center in St. Louis on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Parson was on hand to watch Missouri National Guardsmen administer the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine to residents. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says all adults in Missouri will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot by April 9. 

Missouri will move into Phase 2 on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9. 

This opens access to COVID-19 shots for about 2 million Missouri residents. 

"We are well ahead of schedule," he said. "The federal government has informed us that allotments are expected to increase significant by the first week of April."

Phase 2 includes 800,000 Missourians who are "essential to economic recovery" and the homeless. 

Phase 3 opens it up for all Missouri adults. 

