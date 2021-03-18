JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says all adults in Missouri will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot by April 9.
Missouri will move into Phase 2 on March 29 and Phase 3 on April 9.
This opens access to COVID-19 shots for about 2 million Missouri residents.
"We are well ahead of schedule," he said. "The federal government has informed us that allotments are expected to increase significant by the first week of April."
Phase 2 includes 800,000 Missourians who are "essential to economic recovery" and the homeless.
Phase 3 opens it up for all Missouri adults.
