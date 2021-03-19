The first big vaccination event in KC is coming to Arrowhead Friday and Saturday. Sixty members of the Missouri Air National Guard got to work Thursday afternoon, carefully measuring the placement of traffic cones needed to herd 4,000 cars per day over 10 hours each day for the next two days.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Gov. Mike Parson said Friday that more than 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated on Day 1 of the Arrowhead Stadium vaccination clinic. 

Missourians gathered at Arrowhead beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday to get their coronavirus vaccination shots. 

It's the first of a two-day event. Saturday's clinic begins at 9 a.m. as well. 

Parson said it's the largest state-supported vaccination event so far. 

