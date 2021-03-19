KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Gov. Mike Parson said Friday that more than 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated on Day 1 of the Arrowhead Stadium vaccination clinic.
Missourians gathered at Arrowhead beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday to get their coronavirus vaccination shots.
It's the first of a two-day event. Saturday's clinic begins at 9 a.m. as well.
Parson said it's the largest state-supported vaccination event so far.
