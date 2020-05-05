PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) - Celebrating Cinco De Mayo won't be the same this year, but dozens of Mexican restaurants are getting creative with curbside service and taco specials through the day.
After weeks of taking orders online and over the phone, the crew at Rancho Grande in Parkville has curbside service down to a science.
“We've been doing it awhile. We're getting better at it,” Rancho Grande owner Joe Jennings said.
Jennings' restaurant could have opened up at 25% capacity Tuesday under Parkville and Platte County rules, but Jennings wanted to wait a little longer.
“We decided to stay curbside for safety reasons,” Jennings said.
But for their regulars, a to-go order tastes just as good.
“We felt like eating some Mexican food. We heard this was a good place,” customer Carlos Vasquez said.
“We want them to be here when we go back inside. We love our local places and want them to thrive,” customer Teri Frazier said.
People still want tradition right now, even if it's at home or in a car, instead of in a restaurant.
“In my culture, we do this, it's a tradition,” Vasquez said.
The cantina is even serving take-home margaritas and streaming live music later on Facebook.
“The employees are working so hard right now,” Jennings said. “I miss the customers inside and talking with them, having a drink with them, creating a good atmosphere.”
