PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Park University is moving entirely to online classes in an effort to quell the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, all face-to-face and blended classes at Parkville University will move online. This affects both the Missouri and Arizona campuses.
During the first week, students will be given “limited assignments” as faculty works to convert their classes into a web-only format.
The notice from University President Greg Gunderson also said that while housing will remain open, they recommend students stay home if possible.
Employees will be expected to work their standard schedule and location.
“Park University will treat these classes as meeting all the requirements of face-to-face classes related to visas, veteran benefits and all federal and state financial aid,” the press release said. “Park will honor all academic and athletic scholarships consistent with their academic standing requirements. International students who return home and are not able to return to campus based on future travel restrictions related to COVID-19 will be supported with online classes to finish their degrees. For students in housing, we will continue to support these operations, including dining services, for those who cannot return home.”
Additional updates will be available at park.edu/coronavirus.
On Thursday, UMKC also decided to switch to online classes due to coronavirus.
