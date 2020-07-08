PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) - 16% of students at Park University are here with a student visa. ICE announced this week that those students must leave the United States if their classes are all online this fall.
Noura and Nada Meawad are twins from Cairo, Egypt. They moved to Kansas City three years ago on a volleyball scholarship to Park University.
“You know, if you study in the states, you have more opportunity to get more jobs and have a better education. And so, we decided to leave everything behind; our family, our friends, our home country all of that,” Park University senior Nada Meawad said.
Immigration and customs enforcement announced Monday that students like the Meawads, would have to go back to their home countries if only enrolled in online courses in the fall.
“We got scared to be honest. It’s kind of hard because we literally built our life here,” Park University senior Noura Meawad said.
The twins have leases and bills in Parkville. Not to mention friendships and teammates on campus.
“We’re trying to put into place tools and procedures to protect their interests,” Park University President Greg Gunderson said.
Gunderson says for now, students are safe. The university is planning to have hybrid in-person and online course work in the fall.
“There is always a challenge that if we have to go fully online because were directed by the state or county officials from a public health perspective, we hope that will be able to get some clarification that they should be not subject to being removed from the country because of that,” Gunderson said.
International students make up a large portion of the student population at local universities. From 5% at the University of Missouri to 8% and UMKC and KU.
KU released a statement Wednesday saying they, “strongly condemn this new federal policy,” calling it, “mean-spirited and unworkable.”
They say the priority of re-opening is health and safety and they, “will stand firm against federal pressures that compromises that priority.”
Immigration Attorney Mira Mdivani says the new ICE policy is just the latest restriction on legal immigration.
“There’s no legal way for United States employers to hire international personnel or retain international personnel or to do anything legally in the Immigration space. It’s a shame,” Mdivani said.
The Trump administration has suspended temporary work visas and green cards until the end of the year.
Mdivani says she has a lot of business clients struggling to keep their international employees.
“And lately the discussions have shifted to where in the world can we transfer. We can’t fill these jobs in the United States, where in the world can we transfer this job and the international employee? Canada? Ireland? India? Mdivani said.
Due to that freeze on visas and green cards, United States citizenship and immigration services is in a budget crisis. They’ll have to furlough thousands of immigration workers or even shut down completely, unless congress provides emergency funding.
The University of Missouri sent KCTV5 News a statement regarding the ICE announcement.
Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security Student and Exchange Visitor Program released new guidance regarding international students with F-1 visas. The guidance specified that international students enrolled in universities that are planning online-only instruction during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will not be allowed to remain in the U.S. while completing their studies.
First, we want to assure everyone that based on our current plans for the upcoming academic year, this rule does not apply to students enrolled at Mizzou. We will be offering in-person and blended classes during the upcoming semester, so international Mizzou students are not required to leave the country.
The DHS guidance was released without taking into account input the agency received from higher education leaders, and we recognize that this guidance has caused a great deal of anxiety and concern for our entire community. We cannot stress enough that at Mizzou, we will always do everything in our power to ensure our international students are supported as vital members of our Tiger family, and that they receive the high-quality education they have come to expect. We have provided a resource page for international students regarding travel, enrollment, housing and other concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our Counseling Center also provides resources for those looking for help coping with the additional stress of the pandemic, discrimination and other impacts of current events.
Our staff at Mizzou’s International Center continue to work very closely with our international students and scholars to ensure they have the appropriate resources to live, work and learn here. Additionally, we support the statements made from the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU) and the Association of American Universities (AAU). Mizzou’s educational mission of training our students for a global society would not be effective without the inclusion of international students and the diversity they bring to our campus. We recognize the essential contributions our international students and scholars provide to our entire community and will work diligently to ensure they remain valued members of our campus and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.