CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Ray-Pec School District has now made masks optional for students and staff.
This comes after a vote by the school board on Thursday evening.
In most cases last night’s 4-1 vote in favor of keeping the current mask requirement for Ray-Pec schools, would have passed.
It didn’t because Gov. Mike Parson has not re-enacted the emergency health authorization in Missouri, that expired Aug. 31st.
Boards of education and local elected bodies need to continue mask mandates by a super majority, of 2/3rds, which in Ray-Pecs case that means all five members would’ve had to agree.
That’s why the Ray Pec school district no longer has a mask requirement, a change that’s drawn mixed views amongst parents.
“I wish that they were still mandatory, but I understand also that it was because of the new rule the supermajority is required. So, I understand it, but I do wish they were still required,” said Jennifer Faulkner.
“I’m all for if people choose to wear the mask then that’s perfectly great for their choice but as far as our family, we feel like we should also be able to have that choice to either wear it or not wear it,” Sarah Jaspersen said.
The change has also caught the attention of the Missouri State Teachers Association.
The association spokesperson says as school districts make this change, they must also prepare themselves.
“Districts can make those decisions, but they need to be prepared for any of the ramifications. I think the goal for everyone is that we don’t go back to virtual learning. I think we all want to have in person learning and if masks allow in person learning to continue, we certainly need to consider them,” says Todd Fuller the Spokesperson for the Missouri State Teachers Association.
Through the first 14 school days in Ray-Pec there has been a total of 99 positive Covid-19 cases, resulting in 169 quarantines.
Fuller says while Ray-Pec and other school districts make masks optional, if the numbers of quarantines and cases throughout the state head in the wrong direction, more changes could come.
“I hope that doesn’t happen but if we do I think we will start to see districts starting to make decisions and different decisions than they made before the school year began,” says Fuller.
We reached out to the neighboring Belton School District, who at this time do not have a mask requirement. They say if they reach 8 percent cases and quarantines combined and/or attendance threshold of 75 percent, the board will reconvene on their policy.
