LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Starting Thursday, Douglas County is requiring masks for children ages 2-11.
The county made the decision Wednesday night, following recommendations from local health officials.
Amy Gottschamer, the director of the Googols of Learning Child Development Center, was pleased with the decision.
"I think it's a smart idea," she said. "These kids are vulnerable."
Gottschamer said her staff and families have been taking extra precautions over the past few weeks due to the spread of the Delta variant.
She said requiring masks would not be an issue for most of her kids.
"We haven't had any kids refusing to wear a mask," she said. "What we run into is whether kids are bringing theirs every day. Are they clean? Do they have a spare?"
Googols of Learning keeps an extra stash of masks on hand, just in case.
"If we allow COVID to spread through our buildings and they could be prevented by wearing a mask, then we're not doing right by our children and families," Gotschamer said.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said the recommendation to require masks for kids 2-11 years old was to protect children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.
George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for the department, said masks would help ensure that kids can learn in person this school year.
"We're trying to get a handle on this and get the school year off to a good start," he said. "Get things back to normal."
