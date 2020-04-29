LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Learning at home is a challenge for many families right now, but some kids, especially some with special educational needs, require extra attention because of the change in their routines.

The family dining room at the Wallace home in Liberty has been a makeshift classroom for a few weeks now. Nicole Wallace's four daughters miss school, but they're starting to find their groove at home.

“I think for every kid, structure and routine are so important,” Wallace said.

That's especially true for her daughters Reese and Hazel, two second grade girls with Down syndrome.

“I know it's stressful for everyone, but it's especially stressful for families with special needs,” Wallace told KCTV5 News.

The girls like the schoolwork, but being home, with distractions like puppies, isn't always the best place for the kind of structure they're used to.

“When that routine is taken away from them, we struggle,” Wallace said.

The girls all miss seeing their friends at school, too. Sometimes it's difficult to understand why they can't see their classmates and teachers.

“It's just different for them because at school they have a whole team of people,” Wallace explained.

At home, the girls’ sisters can help them, providing a level of tech support and encouragement. Technology like Zoom can also help keep the pair connected to their teachers, for whom Wallace has a renewed appreciation.

“I just now realized how difficult their job is,” she said.

Wallace works weekends as an ICU nurse and her husband works from home. Their kids are chipping away at notebooks and projects, but learning isn't just about the material.

“They learn so much from their typically developing peers,” Wallace noted. “They just don't understand why the sudden change happened.”

Summer school likely won't be an option for them either, and Wallace said their goal now is to maintain the current progress the girls have made over the last couple of years.

For now, the Wallace family is getting through this challenge together, waiting for the day they can join their school community again.