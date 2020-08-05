(CBS News) – During this unprecedented time in our country, new research shows people’s social media habits are changing.

The pandemic, politics, and race relations have increased tensions around the country. A new survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds more than half of Americans – 56 percent - have changed their social media habits because of tensions surrounding current events.

“There's another shift of people doing what we call “doom scrolling,” like looking for the worst stories out there and binging on doom stories. It is the current social equivalent to watching a train wreck,” Dr. Kenneth Yeager, the director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, explained.

About 20 percent of people surveyed said they have taken social media breaks. Yeager said while people cannot control what is online, they can limit your exposure.

“If you're feeling agitated, frustrated, stop, step away from social media, engage in activities outside, maybe with your children or family, maybe helping others in the community,” he advised.

Andrea Koder spends a few hours on social media every day, but recently she's noticed a change in what she's seeing.

“A lot of fear and worry and skepticism and pessimism and that kind of thing,” she said. “Not a whole lot of hope and, you know, good stuff, so I think there's just been a lot of animosity.”

Koder said that taking some time off from the screen has been good for her, “to get myself into a better headspace and focus on things that are more reality-based, like spending time in my yard, or hanging out with my pets or people in my life.”

When a person feels ready to go back, experts say it's best to set time limits so they don't spend too much time on social media.

Experts also advised that if someone is having trouble controlling their mood, feeling regular panic, or connecting with others, they should reach out to a mental health professional for help.