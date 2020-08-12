KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Officials at City Hall say they are trying to make up for $50 million they originally expected to get through things like sales tax and tourism. To do that, furloughs, hiring freezes and department cuts have been proposed. Now City Council will make the choice and there are concerns about how these cuts would impact you.
“We are now having to deal with revenue reductions because of COVID,” Kansas City’s Finance Director Tammy Queen said. “Were also having to deal with additional expenditures because of things that need to be done by departments.”
Money is not flowing into the city as expected because of the coronavirus.
This year, sales tax revenue is down 25%. Another source of city income is hotel and motel tax, and that is down 85%.
“It's really about revenue right now. It's about the fact that things are closed. It's about the fact that the Sprint Center is dark,” Queen said
To make up for the loss, Queen’s department has suggested a hiring freeze on all positions paid higher than $15 an hour, 2.5% budget cuts to fire and police, 4.5% cuts to all other departments and a one-week furlough for all city employees. That would recover more than $30 million. The rest would come from the city’s rainy-day fund.
“You're talking about $2.4 - $2.5 Million savings but to them it's lights, it's groceries,” Director of Solid Waste Services Michael Shaw said.
Shaw says reducing his department’s budget and cutting employee hours will likely impact your trash pickup.
“It's going to be very tough operationally to provide services in all of these areas,” Shaw said.
And that’s not the only way these changes would trickle down to the community.
“Access to resources in the community and preventative safety measure services looking at this I would be more in favor of going after some of the limited term contracts to come up with the money that we need to reduce,” 3rd District at Large City Councilman Brandon Ellington said.
City Council will meet Thursday at 3 p.m. to vote on these budget changes. If passed, they’d go into effect as soon as Friday. But the finance director says even if the changes pass, the city will likely have to cut the budget even more in the next fiscal year.
