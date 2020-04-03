KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “They don’t call and say, ‘COVID has brought on DV in my home.’”
Megan Stuke with Willow Domestic Violence Shelter in Lawrence said that although they can’t blame the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, it has increased on the number of cases they’re receiving.
“People are at home and stuck in their situation even more than they would be because they’re not going out to work, they’re not taking their kids to school or doing the normal things that remove tension in a household,” she explained.
On top of that, she said there’s also the fear that shelters aren’t open.
“But, we are and we’re going through screening processes and helping people be there in the safest way possible,” she said.
By “safe” she means without adding to the amount of COVID-19 cases in the area.
At the shelter, they are keeping fewer rooms occupied to help with social distancing. Because of that, they’ve had to get creative and come up with a way to help more families.
“We rolled out a ‘Landlord Saves Lives’ marketing campaign,” Stuke said.
She said they have asked landlords to consider short-term leases and lower rent for people that normally wouldn’t qualify for a lease.
“We’ve had really good success,” she said. “We’re in the process of moving nine families or individuals. That opens space at our shelter to take in new people who are in immediate danger and need to start the process.”
“I brought some pots and pans and some dishes we didn’t need anymore,” said Andrea Cozadd.
Stuke said that, while they place families in housing, they now need many items to furnish the apartments. They are many items which survivors were forced to leave behind.
“The things you need to start a household,” she explained, “because our survivors come with the clothes on their backs and just a few belongings.”
