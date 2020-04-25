FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Emily Sinovic is an investigative journalist who now calls South Korea home.
“Nothing feels normal now. It’s like upside down world,” Sinovic said.
She briefly visited family in the United States after her niece was born. Returning to South Korea meant an immediate 14-day quarantine.
“The government has you download an app that monitors your GPS. There have been cases of people deported because they violated quarantine,” Sinovic said.
The government relies heavily on technology to enforce rules including electronic wristbands and cameras watching everything.
“This isn’t their first rodeo with something like this,” Sinovic said.
Sinovic describes South Korea as serious and methodical but not panicked. People are following the new rules, and everyone wears a mask.
“Restaurants are still open, business up and running, still see a lot of people from my window out here. Lot of people out in the park,” Sinovic said.
Daily cases are now in the single digits. Baseball is resuming but it’s unclear when fans will return to watch the games inside stadiums
The South Korean Government has branded the full return to society as, “everyday life quarantine.”
Germany
Amanda Palumbo is an investigative journalist who lives in Germany.
“Test early and test often,” Palumbo said of the German approach.
Germany will not be monitoring their population like South Korea, and citizens are balking at the idea of immunity certificates where the government would keep track of who has already had the virus.
“Germany has extremely strict privacy rules,” Palumbo explained. “There is a resistance to knowing who has it and who doesn’t.”
Germany has been extremely aggressive with testing people with any symptoms and their contacts.
“When someone started showing symptoms and then tested positive for COVID-19, everyone in close contact was tested. And they tested people who had close contact with those people. They are catching it really early when people are not even showing symptoms,” Palumbo said.
Germans feel confident about who has the virus and who is symptom free.
“I think Germans, like everyone else, are chomping at the bit to get back to normal,” Palumbo said.
Oldest students recently returned to sit for final exams. Right now, social distancing plans are being drawn up for the rest of the students. The plan is for schools to slowly reopen.
Pools remained closed.
