KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are scrambling to find ICU beds for COVID-19 patients as the number of cases continues to rise.
At Tuesday morning's briefing from the University of Kansas Health System, Dr. David Wise described the situation that occurred overnight.
"A person who was on transfer center call all night, last night received repeated calls overnight from hospitals across the state, and really the region as well, several from Missouri with just no ability to take one more patient in their place with patients overflowing, COVID positive patients overflowing from their emergency departments," Dr. Wise said.
The University of Kansas Health System currently has 84 active COVID-19 patients, with 31 of them in ICU beds and 12 of those on ventilators. There are another 42 patients still recovering from COVID-19.
According to the Mid America Regional Council's COVID Dashboard, out of 614 ICU beds in the Metro, only 103 are available.
And the issue is not just bed space. Kansas Health Director Dr. Lee Norman says even if the state built temporary field hospitals it would have trouble staffing them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.