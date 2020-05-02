ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Over 300 employees at a Missouri food plant have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release on Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 359 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.

None of these workers had related symptoms.

Last week, the food plant had 46 of their staff test positive for the virus, which then led the company to do a comprehensive test of asymptomatic employees on Monday.