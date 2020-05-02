ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Over 300 employees at a Missouri food plant have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release on Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 359 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.
None of these workers had related symptoms.
Last week, the food plant had 46 of their staff test positive for the virus, which then led the company to do a comprehensive test of asymptomatic employees on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.