JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County reports over 30 nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus.
According to data from Johnson County, Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village has 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14 deaths.
Forest Creek Memory Care has 24 confirmed cases with seven deaths.
Homestead of Olathe North has 21 confirmed cases with five deaths and Stratford Commons also has 21 confirmed cases with two deaths.
Advanced Healthcare of Overland Park reported six positive cases with one death, Brookdale Rosehill has five confirmed cases with two deaths.
Garden Terrace at Overland Park also has five positive cases with zero deaths.
