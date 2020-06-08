OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - The sweltering heat Monday means lots of families itching to get out for a dip in the pool, but with the ongoing pandemic, most cities have decided to keep public pools closed all summer. Olathe is the exception.
If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was any other summer day at the Blackbob Bay.
“I was hyped for her,” Olathe dad Dontez Sanchez said.
Her being 2-year-old Ava, whose mom describes her as a water baby.
“She doesn’t sit still. We can’t stay in the house with her,” Olathe mom Kara Chandler said.
“We really just wanted to be able to have another option for families this summer,” Adrienne Lund with the City of Olathe said.
But this summer, the picnic tables are closed, no public loungers are set out and you have to bring your own chair.
“There’s really not much we can touch besides the water and the ground and kind of bring your own stuff. So I really appreciate that,” Olathe mom Dana Alley said.
The attendance at the pool is limited to 25% capacity.
“In past summers we’ve had upwards of 1,000 people here at any one time,” Lund said.
To give more residents access with that restriction, they are limiting to Olathe residents only, requiring online reservations and splitting each day into three two-hour shifts.
The half hour in-between shifts are for cleaning high-touch surfaces. An infectious disease doctor at the KU Health System notes the pool itself is not a problem.
“If someone is coughing or, say, sneezes into the pool, you’re going to have pretty quick distribution of the viral particles and even the pool itself and the water and the chlorine is going to be a hostile environment,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Health System said.
You may know by now the main concern is with distancing and touching shared surfaces. That’s why Dr. Hawkinson says one of his main concerns at pools is places like the concession stand.
In Olathe, they have lines marked for social distancing. He says it’s important that you not crowd people at the concession stand and also you might want to think twice about asking someone to get something for you.
“Not necessarily sharing drinks but getting drinks from other people, things of that nature, sharing other objects,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
Shae Stamps was at the pool, but not without some hesitation.
“It’s crazy that Olathe decided to open despite all the COVID stuff,” Olathe resident Shae Stamps said.
But most were grateful.
“I’m ready for all of this to be done. I’m sure we’ve all had it or are going to get it,” Olathe dad Cole Hruska said. “We have the kids home all summer. They have to do something.”
Olathe’s other pool, Mill Creek, is open to summer camps only during the week and to all residents on the weekends, with reservations.
KCTV5 News checked with Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas, Overland Park and Independence. Their pools and spray grounds are all closed for the summer. Some even have restrictions at private pools.
KCK has set a maximum of 45 people. Independence says they have to get rid of pool toys for communal use and concession stands must be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.