TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- All district and appellate courts in Kansas will be closing for everything but emergency operations until further notice.
This comes following an order from the Kansas Supreme Court. It does apply to the Wyandotte County District Court.
The only exception is jury trials that are already underway. No other jury trials will be scheduled until further orders are received. It should be noted the supreme court expects this to stay in effect for at least two weeks.
“This is an extraordinary measure to match the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We have a duty to protect the people who come into our courthouses and courtrooms, as well as our employees and judges. This action allows courts to fulfill core functions while reducing in-person contact.”
The things that qualify as "emergency operations" generally include:
- Determining probable cause for persons arrested without a warrant
- First appearances
- Bond hearings
- Warrants for adults and juveniles
- Juvenile detention hearings
- Care and treatment emergency orders
- Protection from abuse and protection from stalking temporary orders
- Child in need of care hearings and orders
- Considering petitions to waive notice for abortions by minors
- Commitment of sexually violent predators
- Isolation and quarantine hearings and orders
Additionally, the release about the order said, "Referenced in the Administrative Order is 2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill 102. On its publication, the court’s Administrative Order will have the effect of suspending until further order all statutes of limitations and statutory time standards or deadlines that apply to conducting or processing judicial proceedings."
