KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One of the biggest questions facing every single community in the world right now is, do we have enough ventilators?
KCTV5 News asked five hospitals and HCA, which runs seven more hospitals, for a ventilator count. The only one to give us a number was KU Health Systems. They say whether it will be enough depends on you.
Everyone has likely all seen the sobering images of the situation in New York, with field hospitals set up and a desperate cry for ventilators. At KU Health Systems, they keep a daily tally.
They have 278 ventilators, which includes older models and anesthesia machines, but about half are already been using for people sick from something else, that leaves 140 to spare.
“Which seems like a lot and yet what we don’t know is what we’re going to need,” KU Health Systems COO Tammy Peterman said.
A group called Health Data estimates the peak need in Kansas will be on April 28, when statewide the need will be 228 ventilators.
In Missouri, the date is later and the numbers are about the same. Essentially the two states will have about a month to gather 475.
But finding out how we measure up to that predicted need is tough.
“Kansas City is a little funny because people don’t have to reveal their numbers. Especially the Missouri Hospital Association has a policy. And it’s kind of to protect hospitals from data, from having to say specific data. It would be great to know some of that specific data. And that way we would have a better ability to plan it,” KU Health Systems Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites said.
That led us to Steve Hoeger, the Missouri Co-Chair of Mid-America Regional Council Hospital Preparedness Committee.
“Based on the latest models that I looked at as late as today, the curve tends to be flattening out so the predictions for overall ventilators the last three weeks is progressively going down and I think based on those numbers, the Kansas City area has sufficient ventilators for the expected demand,” Hoeger said.
But there’s another factor on the ventilators. The projections assume aggressive physical distancing and hygiene behaviors, which has a direct effect on another number.
You might have heard of “R naught.” It’s how many other people one person will infect.
“If we can keep that down to two, we’re going to have enough ventilators. If that number is at four we’re not going to have enough ventilators and we’re going to be in a crisis like New York,” Dr. Stites said.
That’s why it’s so essential to keep up the protective behaviors for a month or more, because remember, that peak in the metro is four to six weeks away.
