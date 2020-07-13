LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - A welcoming party just seemed right for something like this. The belle of the ball if you will, a 150-year-old ringer as old as the Lawrence United Methodist congregation itself was taken down for restoration nearly a year ago.

“We had planned a big block party,” Marc Ridenour said.

It's not quite the celebration they'd hoped for. The pandemic meant only a handful of members could watch the ascension.

“COVID hit and it took everything back. So we're excited to be here this morning,” Deb Rukes said.

Hoisting 1,500 pounds of brass is no easy task.

“I’ve been dreaming about today and all the potential issues that could come up,” Ridenour said.

It took a crew of specialists from Kentucky to make sure it went smoothly.

“It will be nice to hear the bell actually ringing and hear it,” Carladyne Yelin said.

Restoring the bell is part of a larger renovation project at the church. They’ve also been fixing up the stonework on the towers and remodeling the sanctuary during the pandemic.

“Before it had been held together by baling wire and mending strap,” Ridenour said.

A sturdy metal frame will help it ring true again. A call to worship and a celebration of the church's history.

“It has a wonderful tone,” Yelin said.

A tone to echo through town for another century.