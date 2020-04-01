Old Shawnee Days
(Old Shawnee Days)

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Old Shawnee Days has been canceled this year  because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

It was scheduled for June 4-7.

Here is a statement from the City of Shawnee:

"We are in an unprecedented situation and this difficult decision was made in the best interest of the community we all share. Our top priority is to focus on the health and safety of our committee members, city staff, volunteers, vendors, entertainers and of course our community. This is an event our entire community looks forward to every year and we start planning months in advance. We all take such pride and enjoyment over those four days when we see so many families together enjoying our community. Thank you all for making Old Shawnee Days an annual tradition for the past 54 years and we look forward to seeing you in June 2021."

