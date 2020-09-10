OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Olathe West High School Principal Jay Novacek posted on Twitter that Assistant Varsity Coach Derek Leppert has died after experiencing the side effects of COVID-19.
The letter from the principal said that Leppert "passed away suddenly at a rehabilitation hospital."
He also said Leppert had recently suffered some side effects from COVID-19, which he caught a few weeks ago.
"He was on the mend in the rehab hospital when he passed away," the principal said.
The letter continues and says:
"Immediately - I want to ease your minds and your worry and share with you Coach Lepp had not been in Olathe West since we left school last March.
As you know, Coach Lepp was a larger than life figure in our community. Whether it was coaching his life passion of baseball, giving students trouble for being late in the attendance office, arguing with moms for calling students out for lunch, or working basketball games at the pass gate - Lepp's personality and booming east coast voice will be sorely missed at Olathe West. I would ask that you keep Lepp's family, the baseball coaches, our secretaries, and baseball players in your thoughts and prayers."
Information regarding services is not yet available.
