OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe Public Schools is starting a virtual school for students who want to remain remote.
The Olathe Virtual School is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Kindergarten through 12th grade will be offered.
To be accepted, you must live inside the district’s boundaries.
The deadline to apply is April 16.
