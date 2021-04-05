Parents' biggest frustration with distance learning

File photo. 

 (CNN)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe Public Schools is starting a virtual school for students who want to remain remote.

The Olathe Virtual School is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Kindergarten through 12th grade will be offered.

To be accepted, you must live inside the district’s boundaries.

The deadline to apply is April 16.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.