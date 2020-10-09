JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Two football games involving Olathe and Shawnee Mission schools have been canceled due to COVID-19.
According to Olathe Public Schools, the Olathe South vs. Shawnee Mission South and Olathe Northwest vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest varsity football games scheduled for tonight have been canceled due to “potential COVID exposures.”
The schools will be communicating with the athletes and parents with regard to any quarantine restrictions or other guidance as they work with the county health department.
No further details are available at this time.
