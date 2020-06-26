OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Olathe School District said they are going to welcome students back in person on Aug. 13 and 14.
The school district posted a news release online to give parents and students a sense of how they plan to handle the start of school.
Parents will have the option to choose whether their child goes to in-person classes or remote learning, instead.
They said state guidance will not arrive until after their typical online registration period, so they have delayed that until July 13.
At that time, they will provide as much information as possible so that parents will be able to make a decision about whether they feel comfortable having their child go to in-person classes or if they'd like them to learn remotely instead given the protocols that will be implemented.
They said, "Our remote learning plan option will be more robust than the Continuous Learning Plan of last spring and will offer a more in-depth educational opportunity that will include direct instruction, grading, attendance, and accountability. This type of remote learning will also be in place should we experience any periods of school closure due to COVID-19. We are planning for all scenarios."
To read the full press release / letter from the superintendent, click here.
