OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – District officials with Olathe Public Schools announced Thursday that classes in the district would be canceled for Friday, starting the spring break for the district early.
District officials also announced that during the scheduled spring break, all student practices and activities are being suspended and all outside facility rentals have been canceled.
The school district noted the inconvenience that this could put on some parents but said they needed the extra time to deep clean the buildings in the district.
Officials also asked parents to continue to keep students at home if they are ill, noting they should not be back in class or at any practices, games or other activities until they are symptom free without medication for at least 24 hours.
