OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, the Board of Education for Olathe Public Schools voted to begin fall sports events.
A start date has not been set yet, so we do know it won't impact this week.
At tonight's four-hour meeting, students and parents spoke prior to the vote.
To begin the season, football players and other athletes in high-contact sports will have to learn remotely.
This is breaking news. We will post more as we learn more about the details of the plan.
