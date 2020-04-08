OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - We’ve all been there when a trip to the grocery store ends with only about half the items on your list checked off. That's what kept happening to John Woods, so he's getting creative in his search for those coveted goods.
To barter means to exchange goods or services for other goods or services without using money. It's been around longer than any of us have and thanks to the pandemic, it's making an impressive comeback.
"Once they saw shelves emptying, panic mode sets and they start buying everything up, and here we are," Woods said.
Woods is spending his days with his wife and two little girls inside their Olathe home. On Monday, they celebrated their daughter Violet's fifth birthday. There was no party, but she did get a yard full of flamingos and when you’re five, and that's your favorite thing, that's pretty cool.
Woods says family time and online school is actually going well so far.
"Just trying to keep them busy thank goodness it’s nice outside so we can get them out here and blow the stink off of them," Woods said.
But going to the grocery store is getting frustrating, and strange.
“The shelves are empty, everybody’s wearing masks and there’s a voice over the intercom saying the, ‘CDC recommend staying six feet away at all times,’ and I’m like, what the heck is going on it’s so bizarre,” Woods said.
Woods says it was last week when he started noticing everyone was out of what he needed.
"Luckily we kind of buying bulk so we were good for a little while but then we’re starting to look at stores and supplies online, even if it says it’s in stock, if you call them, it’s gone," Woods said.
That's when Woods took to social media to find a can of Lysol. He’s not messing around either. In exchange for Lysol, you can choose between a 12 pack of toilet paper, a nearly full bottle of Purell or a full container of Clorox wipes. That’s how much Lysol means to him.
"It’s just handy to have a can of Lysol around. Spritz on the doorknobs, handle for toilet which a lot of people don’t think about, but should," Woods said.
Woods isn't the only one turning to bartering. Facebook is filling fast with groups forming across the country, we even have one here in Kansas City.
While Woods hasn't found that one can of Lysol he is searching for, he'll keep trying because you know someone out there has one.
“This is what I’m looking for, not trying to take it from hospitals or first responders, they need this more than I do, but if anyone’s got one sitting under the sink, hit me up, I can trade, let’s make a deal,” Woods said.
Remember if you are able to find what you need through bartering, meet them somewhere safe and keep your social distance.
