OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of people turned out at the Olathe East football field Monday night to remember Coach Chris Burnett.
His parents said the father of four died from COVID-19 on Sept. 11. He was 34 years old. They said they encouraged him to get vaccinated but he put it off.
His wife said he told her before he died that he didn’t want people to mourn; he wanted them to rejoice.
“He just had an amazing heart,” his wife Ashley Burnett told the crowd.
He wanted to change the lives of kids and used coaching to do that.
“I’m glad he touched all these kids’ lives,” his father Kim Burnett said to all who gathered.
Chris Burnett, affectionately known to the kids as Coach Cheese, coached for Olathe East. But, for 10 years he also coached a little league football team with close friend Kellen Long.
“Chris just wanted to make an impact,” said Long. “He cared about the kids. He cared about the community.”
His mom heard recently about a student whose grades were suffering.
“Chris told him he would give him a pair of his Jordan tennis shoes if he got his grades up,” recounted Coach Burnett’s mother Carolyn Burnett, "and the young man got his grades up and my son gave him a pair of shoes.”
The man who got him his first coaching job, Jesse Owens, is now head coach at Gardner-Edgerton.
“No matter what kind of mood you were in, you could count on him bringing the good vibes to the room,” said Owens
The kids gravitated to Coach Burnett, he said, because he was a big kid himself.
Burnett also volunteered for the KC Glory, a women’s tackle football team. Their head coach, KeKe Blackmon, also coached boys’ football with Burnett at East.
“What he gave us is fight. He gave us the will to win!” Blackmon said in an impassioned speech. “He gave us so much that we could not ever repay to him.”
His parents said the response from the community means the world to them.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Kim Burnett. “It makes it a lot easier since I can see how many people are here to support our family and my son. It’s not easy but it makes it a little easier.”
The night ended with a balloon launch. Many people wore red t-shirts with an illustration of Coach Burnett’s face and the words “Coach Cheese.” They were sold as a fundraiser. At the end of the night, his wife was presented with $3,040 in funds raised.
