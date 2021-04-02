Johnson County

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special holding Friday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus.

 Courtesy: Johnson County

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County DMV in Olathe will remain closed through the week of April 5.

Several employees are quarantining after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials don’t believe any customers were exposed.

The DMV in Mission could be even busier than normal.

Customers can reserve a spot in line starting at 7:30 am by visiting this website.

