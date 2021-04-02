OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County DMV in Olathe will remain closed through the week of April 5.
Several employees are quarantining after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials don’t believe any customers were exposed.
The DMV in Mission could be even busier than normal.
Customers can reserve a spot in line starting at 7:30 am by visiting this website.
