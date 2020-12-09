FAIRWAY, KS-- (KCTV) -- Healthcare workers in Kansas and Missouri are days away from receiving the first round of Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, VRBPAC, will meet on Thursday to review and likely approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.
Even though vaccine distribution will start within days once the FDA approves Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for its vaccine, the distribution sites remain unknown.
Cold storage capability will be a leading factor, however, in selecting sites on both sides of the state line since Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept at sub-zero temperature.
KCTV5 contacted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ask where distribution sites will be located in the KC metro. Officials from each agency said the sites could not be disclosed for security concerns.
A spokesperson with HSS attributed the secrecy to national security concerns, while Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri DHSS, attributed it to cybersecurity.
“‘[Foreign entities] trying to get into those cold chain storage tracking sites. So, we’ve been asked not to share those and those will be shared when the vaccine is delivered because you’ll obviously know people getting vaccinated,” explained Dr. Williams.
The U.S. HSS released this statement describing its efforts in maintaining the various distribution sites across Kansas and Missouri unknown.
Operation Warp Speed’s (OWS) top priority is supporting and enabling our interagency and industry partners to complete the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Information regarding contractual arrangements between private parties is proprietary, and in an effort to minimize the potential risk to delivery and distribution, we are unable to provide specific details regarding where vaccines are produced or stored. Protecting national security and safeguarding sensitive information of government agencies and private-sector partners involved with OWS and the Nation’s COVID-19 treatments is paramount to the timely delivery of safe and effective vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.