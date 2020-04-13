JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Three inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté was notified by Jackson County Detention Center medical personnel that three of their inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release all three inmates, who were asymptomatic, have been on precautionary isolation since last week.
“Sheriff Forté and JCDC management are working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to ensure the safe management of all inmates and staff, including isolation and observation of any inmate who may have been in close contact with the inmates who tested positive,” the release said. “Early preparation, including the gradual release of inmates, has provided space that is being used to properly isolate inmates. The safety, security and wellness of staff and inmates remain a top priority.”
