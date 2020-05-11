OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Oak Park Mall is set to re-open on May 13, but right now, only restaurants are on the list to be open.
Beginning Wednesday, May 13, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority. As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy. We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies. We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices. We also ask that anyone with a fever or experiencing other symptoms, to stay home.”
According to the Oak Park Mall site, only restaurants are set to open as of right now. Those dining options include:
- Bibibop Asian Grill
- Cheddar's
- Chick-fil-A
- Five Guys
- Houlihan's
- Noodles & Company
- On The Border
- Outback Steakhouse
- Sonic
The mall sent KCTV5 News a list of measures they will be taking.
