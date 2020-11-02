OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - The company that owns Oak Park Mall announced Monday they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
CBL & Associates Properties Inc., which is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, owns more than 100 malls across 26 states.
In a news release, CBL said Oak Park Mall and other malls they own, will stay open and will operate as normal.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”
Some stores in Oak Park Mall have already filed for bankruptcy such as J.C. Penny, Forever 21 and the parent company of Ann Taylor, LOFT.
Even though malls were already struggling due to the competition of online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic made a large impact as well.
With the holidays around the corner, malls can usually expect to see a jump in sales, but with the pandemic this year, that might not be the case.
