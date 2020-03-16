OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – School is closed for the week in Oak Grove, but the kitchen is open. Bagged lunches will be dished out to district kids so they won’t go hungry.
One by one, OPAA Food Service workers prepare bagged breakfast and lunch for students.
“I stay at home with my kids, so the babysitting part isn’t hard for me, it’s not really having an income for the food they rely on at school,” mother of four America Fuimaono said.
School is closed in the Oak Grove School District amid coronavirus concerns. More than 40% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced lunch, meaning they are fed twice at school, but when school’s out, the burden falls on parents like Fuimaono.
“This is scary, the kids wanted to go to school but with everything going on this is a huge help,” Fuimaono said.
The mother of four got food for her kids at a curbside station. Director of Nutrition Services Jennifer Mausbach says starting Tuesday, the district will dish out meals on the move.
“I think going mobile is what is going to be so important because the kids that need it most are working. There are hardworking parents out there that just can’t stay home with the kids,” Mausbach said.
Buses will meet kids on regular routes with two meals and extras for younger siblings.
“So many kids in our community and across the KC metro area rely on the school for food and it’s up to us to do whatever we can do to get the food to those kids. We want them to be safe but also not hungry,” Oak Grove R-VI, District Superintendent Bryan Thomsen said.
A relief for parents like Fuimaono.
“I was asking a few of my friends if they needed me to pick up because I know they have to work and their kids are going to be at home and whatnot so that’s awesome that they’re going to be able to go to them,” Fuimaono said.
